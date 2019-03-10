See Mumford & Sons Cover Nine Inch Nails’ ‘Hurt’ in Cleveland

At Mumford & Sons’ Saturday concert in Cleveland, Ohio, the British folk act paid unexpected tribute to hometown rockers Nine Inch Nails with a cover of “Hurt.”

The acoustic rendition of The Downward Spiral closer resembled both Trent Reznor’s original version and the mournful take that Johnny Cash released in 2002.

The surprise “Hurt,” which Mumford & Sons performed live for the first time, comes a day after the 25th anniversary of The Downward Spiral‘s release, Stereogum noted.

Mumford & Sons is currently touring North America in support of their fourth album, 2018’s Delta.

“Our hope is that people enjoy it with us, but we know not always everyone will,” Marcus Mumford told Rolling Stone of the LP in December. “If you try to pander to some audience, you can lead yourself awry. I hope it pushes the boundaries of what people choose to define us as.”