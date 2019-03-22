×
Rolling Stone
Mumford & Sons, Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band to Headline Kaaboo Del Mar Festival

Plus a collaboration from Snoop Dogg and Wu-Tang Clan

Mumford & Sons will headline San Diego's annual Kaaboo Del Mar Festival.

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mumford & Sons, Kings of Leon and Dave Matthews Band are among the artists announced to perform at San Diego’s annual outdoor Kaaboo Del Mar Festival. The lineup of the fifth incarnation of the three-day festival also includes Duran Duran, Black Eyed Peas, Sublime with Rome, OneRepublic, Sheryl Crow and Mark Ronson. Snoop Dogg and Wu-Tang Clan will pair up for a special onstage collaboration.

The festival, which takes place at the Del Mar Racetrack + Fairgrounds, also announced its comedy lineup, which will feature performances from Bob Saget, Pete Holmes, Kevin Smith and Tig Notaro.

Three-day passes for Kaaboo Del Mar Festival are on sale now. Last year’s festival featured performances from Foo Fighters, Halsey and Blondie.

