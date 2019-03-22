Mumford & Sons, Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews Band to Headline Kaaboo Del Mar Festival

Mumford & Sons, Kings of Leon and Dave Matthews Band are among the artists announced to perform at San Diego’s annual outdoor Kaaboo Del Mar Festival. The lineup of the fifth incarnation of the three-day festival also includes Duran Duran, Black Eyed Peas, Sublime with Rome, OneRepublic, Sheryl Crow and Mark Ronson. Snoop Dogg and Wu-Tang Clan will pair up for a special onstage collaboration.

The secret's out! Introducing our 2019 Music + Comedy Lineup.🤘 Get your passes. 👉 https://t.co/N0XGSAD3IA #KAABOOdelmar pic.twitter.com/9TXV8IAFEQ — KAABOO Del Mar (@KAABOODELMAR) March 21, 2019

The festival, which takes place at the Del Mar Racetrack + Fairgrounds, also announced its comedy lineup, which will feature performances from Bob Saget, Pete Holmes, Kevin Smith and Tig Notaro.

Three-day passes for Kaaboo Del Mar Festival are on sale now. Last year’s festival featured performances from Foo Fighters, Halsey and Blondie.