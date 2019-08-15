Mumford & Sons Recruit Jenny Lewis, Phoebe Bridgers for Cancun Festival

Mumford & Sons have enlisted Jenny Lewis, Phoebe Bridgers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and more to join them in Cancun, Mexico for the band’s inaugural Agora Del Mar, a three-day festival scheduled for February 2020.

“We have not spent enough time in Mexico and we want to make up for it. So, in February 2020, we are curating an event with all our favorite bands in Cancun,” Mumford & Sons said of their curated fest in a statement.

“We will play two unique sets over the three-day event and there will no doubt be the usual collaborations with the artists we are so excited to share the weekend with. It’s no ordinary gig so come and find us down by the Caribbean Sea if you can.”

Agora Del Mar, an all-inclusive “concert vacation” taking place at Cancun’s Moon Palace resort from February 27th to 29th, 2020, will also feature The Tallest Man on Earth, Dermot Kennedy, Gill Landry and Kevin Garrett.

Ticket packages and travel information is available starting August 22nd at the Agora Del Mar website. Fans who register for the pre-sale starting now will automatically be entered to win an all-inclusive package for four people.