Watch Mumford & Sons Interview to be David Spade’s House Band

Mumford & Sons apparently have a new career goal: become the house band for David Spade’s Comedy Central talk show Lights Out with David Spade. In a new clip, the musicians interview with Spade and it doesn’t quite go as well as expected.

“You know I’m looking for a house band and not a vacuum cleaner repair store in the Valley that’s going out of business,” Spade tells the band after they introduce themselves. He adds, “I love you guys. You guys are great. You’re like Aerosmith for people with allergies.”

The band members struggle to keep straight faces as Spade riffs through the interview. Things really amp up when the host declares that frontman Marcus Mumford looks like Russell Crowe, specifically “Russell Crowe during Gladiator.” “That’s hot,” Spade says. “Did you know Russell Crowe and I are the exact same age? He looks like he’s my dad, but I keep telling everyone I look younger than him. No one’s agreed yet.” In the end, Spade notes that the band’s interview was “perfectly okay” and doesn’t confirm whether he’ll hire them, prompting the musicians to suggest they key his car.

Lights Out with David Spade debuted in July and airs Monday through Thursday on Comedy Central following The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. It does not yet have an official house band.