Mumford & Sons Extend North American Fall Tour

Mumford & Sons will continue their tour in support of their 2019 album Delta this fall, with newly announced North American tour dates. The band will play August 3rd at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium, and will perform 20 more shows in the U.S. and Mexico (including three nights at the Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village, Colorado) before concluding at Austin City Limits on October 13th.

Supporting Mumford & Sons on the tour are Australian indie rock band Gang of Youths, with special guests Portugal. The Man, Lord Huron, Tennis and the Milk Carton Kids at select stops.

Verified fan pre-sale begins this Thursday, June 27 at 10:00 am local time with general on-sale starting Friday, June 28 at 10:00am local. Tickets for the Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey dates will go on-sale Monday, July 1 and Wednesday, July 3 at 11:00am CST.

Mumford & Sons recently released a music video for their song “Woman,” and performed “Slip Away” on The Late Late Show.

Mumford & Sons 2019 North American Tour

August 3 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium w/ Portugal. the Man

August 5 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center w/ Portugal. the Man

August 7 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium w/ Portugal. the Man

August 9 — George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre w/ Portugal. the Man

August 11 — Missoula, MT @ Ogren Park at Allegiance Field w/ Portugal. the Man (SOLD OUT)

August 13 — West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre w/ Portugal. the Man

August 15 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre w/ Lord Huron (SOLD OUT)

August 16 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre w/ Tennis

August 17 — Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre w/ Milk Carton Kids

September 15 — San Diego, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar Festival

September 16 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

September 19 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

September 21 — Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

September 24 — Guadalajara, Mexico @ Auditorio Telmex

September 25 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center WTC

September 28 — Monterrey, Mexico @ Showcenter

October 6 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 8 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 9 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 11 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

October 13 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits