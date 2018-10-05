Mumford & Sons Announce Arena World Tour

Mumford & Sons have announced an arena world tour in support of their upcoming fourth studio LP, Delta, which will be released on November 16th. The 60-date tour kicks off on the same day they drop their album at 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The largest tour for the band to date, it will feature a new in-the-round stage design.

The tour winds its way through Europe through November and travels stateside beginning on December 7th in Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center and carries on through North America through that month. It continues in 2019 with dates in New Zealand and Australia in January before returning to the U.S. in February with a string of dates through March before another leg in Europe. It culminates on May 21st in Stockholm, Sweden at Ericsson Globe.

Last week, the band performed album single “Guiding Light” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The acoustic-driven number is indicative of the group’s return to their acoustic roots for Delta, but they also told Rolling Stone that they also explored new sonic territory.

“This time, we were even more free because we felt we could go back to acoustic instruments,” Guitarist-banjo player Winston Marshall said of their experimental approach. “There weren’t many boundaries musically.”

Mumford & Sons World Tour Dates

November 16 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena

November 18 – Belfast, Ireland @ SSE Arena

November 20 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro

November 21 – Manchester, U.K. @ Manchester Arena

November 23 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Genting Arena

November 24 – Sheffield, U.K. @ Fly DSA Arena

November 25 – Newcastle, U.K. @ Metro Radio Arena

November 27 – Nottingham, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena

November 28 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena

November 29 – London, U.K. @ O2 Arena

December 1 – Leeds, U.K. @ First Direct Arena

December 2 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Echo Arena

December 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*

December 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden*

December 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*

December 14 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena*

December 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*

January 12 – Auckland, New Zealand @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs**

January 15 – Brisbane, Australia @ Entertainment Centre***

January 18 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena***

January 22 – Melbourne, Australia @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl***

January 24 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Centre***

January 27 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena***

February 27 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center

February 28 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

March 2 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

March 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 5 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center

March 8 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 9 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

March 11 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

March 12 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

March 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

March 16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

March 17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

March 18 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

March 20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 23 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

March 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Field House

March 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 30 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

March 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 25 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena

April 27 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

April 29 – Milan, Italy @ Medialanum Forum

May 1 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

May 3 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

May 5 – Basel, Switzerland @ St. Jakobshalle

May 7 – Paris, France @ Zenith

May 8 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

May 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

May 11 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena

May 13 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

May 15 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

May 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

May 18 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Scandinavium

May 19 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

May 21 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe

*with special guest Maggie Rogers

**Gentlemen of the Road with Leon Bridges, Michael Kiwanuka and Sam Fender

***with special guest Michael Kiwanuka