Mumford & Sons Announce Arena World Tour

Mumford & Sons have announced an arena world tour in support of their upcoming fourth studio LP, Delta, which will be released on November 16th. The 60-date tour kicks off on the same day they drop their album at 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The largest tour for the band to date, it will feature a new in-the-round stage design.
The tour winds its way through Europe through November and travels stateside beginning on December 7th in Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center and carries on through North America through that month. It continues in 2019 with dates in New Zealand and Australia in January before returning to the U.S. in February with a string of dates through March before another leg in Europe. It culminates on May 21st in Stockholm, Sweden at Ericsson Globe.
Last week, the band performed album single “Guiding Light” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The acoustic-driven number is indicative of the group’s return to their acoustic roots for Delta, but they also told Rolling Stone that they also explored new sonic territory.
“This time, we were even more free because we felt we could go back to acoustic instruments,” Guitarist-banjo player Winston Marshall said of their experimental approach. “There weren’t many boundaries musically.”
Mumford & Sons World Tour Dates
November 16 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena
November 18 – Belfast, Ireland @ SSE Arena
November 20 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SSE Hydro
November 21 – Manchester, U.K. @ Manchester Arena
November 23 – Birmingham, U.K. @ Genting Arena
November 24 – Sheffield, U.K. @ Fly DSA Arena
November 25 – Newcastle, U.K. @ Metro Radio Arena
November 27 – Nottingham, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena
November 28 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena
November 29 – London, U.K. @ O2 Arena
December 1 – Leeds, U.K. @ First Direct Arena
December 2 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Echo Arena
December 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center*
December 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden*
December 10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden*
December 14 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena*
December 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena*
January 12 – Auckland, New Zealand @ The Outer Fields at Western Springs**
January 15 – Brisbane, Australia @ Entertainment Centre***
January 18 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena***
January 22 – Melbourne, Australia @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl***
January 24 – Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Centre***
January 27 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena***
February 27 – Providence, RI @ Dunkin Donuts Center
February 28 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
March 2 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 4 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 5 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center
March 8 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
March 9 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
March 11 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
March 12 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
March 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
March 16 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
March 17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
March 18 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
March 20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 23 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
March 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Field House
March 27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 30 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
March 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
April 25 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena
April 27 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
April 29 – Milan, Italy @ Medialanum Forum
May 1 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
May 3 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
May 5 – Basel, Switzerland @ St. Jakobshalle
May 7 – Paris, France @ Zenith
May 8 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
May 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
May 11 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena
May 13 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle
May 15 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
May 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
May 18 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Scandinavium
May 19 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum
May 21 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe
*with special guest Maggie Rogers
**Gentlemen of the Road with Leon Bridges, Michael Kiwanuka and Sam Fender
***with special guest Michael Kiwanuka
Add a comment