See Mumford & Sons’ Intimate Record Store Sets in ’12 Years Strong’ Short Film

Mumford & Sons reflect on their career journey in their new Vevo short film, 12 Years Strong, which includes performances of “Guiding Light” and “Forever” featuring Americana resonator and lap steel guitarist Jerry Douglas.

“[2012’s sophomore album] Babel just blew up faster than we ever thought it might,” frontman Marcus Mumford says in the clip. “And we kinda closed the doors a bit more, and I think we lost some of the beauty of connecting with smaller audiences.”

The short film documents the band as they perform a series of small shows at record stores, including footage from Grimey’s Record Store in Nashville, Tennessee, Indy CD & Vinyl in Indianapolis, Indiana and at Criminal Records in Atlanta, Georgia. Scenes from their arena tour supporting their fourth album, 2018’s Delta, are interspersed between the intimate store performances, interviews and fan meet-and-greet footage.

“This tour, it’s a celebration of collaboration, mostly. Whether that’s the four of us, or a collaboration with us and the audience, or a collaboration between the audience members themselves,” Marcus Mumford adds. “That’s the thing that we keep coming back to in the sort of narrative of our band, ’cause it’s vast, it’s massive.”

Mumford & Sons have extended the North American leg of their Delta tour with a string of additional dates in August.