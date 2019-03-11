Mumford & Sons Extend 2019 North American Tour

Mumford & Sons have tacked on a string of West Coast shows to the end of their world tour in support of their 2018 album, Delta. The seven-date run kicks off August 3rd at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California and includes stops in Portland, Oregon, Vancouver, Canada, George, Washington, Missoula, Montana and West Valley City, Utah. The leg wraps August 15th at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Portugal. The Man will provide support for most of the dates on the West Coast run, though Lord Huron will open the final show in Greenwood Village. Tickets for the new gigs go on sale March 14th at 10 a.m. local time.

Mumford & Sons kicked off the latest leg of their North American Delta tour earlier this month. During the group’s recent show in Cleveland, Ohio they marked the 25th anniversary of Nine Inch Nails’ The Downward Spiral with a cover of “Hurt” in Trent Reznor’s hometown. Mumford and Sons’ current run wraps March 31st in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after which they’ll embark on another European tour.

Mumford & Sons 2019 Tour Dates

August 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium (with Portugal. The Man)

August 5 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center (with Portugal. The Man)

August 7 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium (with Portugal. The Man)

August 9 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre (with Portugal. The Man)

August 11 – Missoula, MT @ Ogren Park at Allegiance Field (with Portugal. The Man)

August 13 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre (with Portugal. The Man)

August 15 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre (with Lord Huron)