Mumford & Sons Shot Video for ‘Blind Leading the Blind’ in ‘Old Sweaty Laundry in Bangkok’

Recently released single marks band’s first new music since 2018’s Delta

Jon Blistein

Mumford & Sons have unveiled a simple yet compelling new video for their recent single, “Blind Leading the Blind.”

The clip was directed by Nick Davies and shot in a warehouse in Bangkok, Thailand, while the band was on tour last month. The concept is simple and exclusively features Marcus Mumford at a drum kit, playing along with the song. At times, the footage slows to a crawl while “Blind Leading the Blind” surges ahead, while at other moments Mumford is drumming at full speed as lights flash around him.

“Working with Nick Davies made the process of making this video an absolute privilege,” Mumford said in a statement. “Given our long history of work together, it was a complete joy to be under his direction again. We wanted to access the nature of the song, including some of its anger, introspection and even self-flagellation. A drum kit and an old sweaty laundry in Bangkok while on tour provided all we needed.”

Though Mumford & Sons had been working on “Blind Leading the Blind” for several years, the band finally completed and released the song in October. The track marked their first new music since their 2018 album, Delta.

