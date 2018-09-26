Mudhoney Sarcastically Stage Crucifixion in New ‘Kill Yourself Live’ Clip

Mudhoney stage a funky passion play, complete with cross-wielding messiah, in the video for “Kill Yourself Live,” their new sardonic ditty about suicide in the time of social media. The video features a mess of heathen Romans, including one dressed in tie-dye, all dancing behind Jesus as he cries blood to a soundtrack of Farfisa organ and slide guitar. It cuts to a Da Vinci-styled Last Supper scene where Christ and his disciples open their laptops to the lyrics: “When I killed myself live, I got so many ‘likes.'”

The clip was made by director Carlos Lopez, who previously shot the band’s “The Only Son of the Widow From Nain” and “I Like It Small” clips. He’s also made videos for Dude York and La Luz.

The song, along with the similarly snappy and snotty “Paranoid Core,” will be included on the band’s upcoming Digital Garbage, out Friday. It will be available in all the standard formats, including cassette. The band’s label, Sub Pop, is also offering a special “Loser Edition” of the record on LP via its webstore, though the only thing unique about it seems to be that it comes on sea foam green vinyl. Interpret that how you will.

The band will be supporting the release with only a few North American dates before heading over for a longer trek in Europe. They’ll kick things off in the U.S. on Friday at Portland, Oregon’s Dante’s, followed by another gig in their native Seattle the next night at the Neptune Theatre. A few weeks later, they’ll head to Brooklyn, where they’ll play the Warsaw on October 13th. The Scientists will open the two West Coast dates while Pissed Jeans are set to warm up the New York crowd.