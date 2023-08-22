Demi Lovato, Karol G Tapped for 2023 MTV VMA Performances

Demi Lovato and Karol G lead the first slate of performers announced for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lovato will deliver her first VMAs performance in six years, hitting the stage as she gears up for the release of her new album, Revamped, which finds her reimagining her old pop hits as rock songs. Lovato is also nominated for a pair of Moonmen this year, Best Pop and Video for Good for her reproductive rights anthem, “Swine.”

As for Karol G, she’ll be making her VMA performance debut. The Colombian singer, and recent Rolling Stone cover star, has been enjoying a massive year on the strength of her album Mañana Será Bonito, and she’s up for three VMAs as well, Artist of the Year, Best Latin, and Best Collaboration (the latter two are both for “TQG” with Shakira). Trending Ryan Gosling Fully Leans Into His Kenergy in 'I'm Just Ken' Behind-the-Scenes Footage Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Second Child Is Born Demi Lovato Breaks With Manager Scooter Braun Fyre Festival II Tickets Are on Sale Now if You're Interested in Lighting Money on Fire

Other initial performers for the 2023 VMAs include Brazilian star Anitta, Italian glam rockers Måneskin, and the K-pop outfit Stray Kids. Anitta is set to play a medley of hits from her most recent album, Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story; Måneskin will perform their upcoming single, “Honey (Are You Coming),” live for the first time; and Stray Kids will mark their VMAs debut with the U.S. broadcast premiere of their song “S-Class.”

The 2023 VMAs are scheduled to take place on Sept. 12, airing live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Taylor Swift leads all nominees this year with eight and has the chance to become one of the most-awarded artists in VMA history (she currently has 14 VMAs, just behind Beyoncé with 16 and Madonna with 20). Other top nominees include SZA, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, and Sam Smith.