MTV Video Music Awards to Take Place in Brooklyn With Governor Cuomo’s OK

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will take place at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn on August 30th, according to an announcement from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo confirmed the show at a press conference Monday as New York State, and specifically New York City, continued its COVID-19 re-opening plan. Cuomo didn’t go into detail about the show, although a message accompanying his announcement (at the 12:45 mark of the video below) said that all safety measures will be followed, “including limiting or no audience.”

A representative for MTV did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment, although a spokesperson did confirm to the Associated Press that the show will be staged in August.

Back in May, reps for MTV told Variety that they were trying to figure out a way to safely host the VMAs this year. At the time, the goal was to host some kind of physical production, although a spokesperson said they were also exploring contingency plans, like virtual performances or an audience-free show.

Governor Cuomo’s decision to approve a show like the VMAs is particularly notable considering New York City was the epicenter of the global pandemic just a few months ago. Cases in the city have dropped significantly since their peak in April, and NYC is working through a regimented re-opening plan that could still be altered. For instance, at the same press conference Monday, Cuomo said he was considering changing some of the guidelines for Phase III of re-opening — which NYC was set to enter July 6th, and covers such activities as indoor dining — after noting sharp rises in COVID-19 cases elsewhere in the United States.