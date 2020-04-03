‘MTV Unplugged’ Announces ‘At Home’ Livestream Series

MTV Unplugged is the latest program moving to livestream in the time of coronavirus. The new series, MTV Unplugged at Home, will encourage safely social distancing by broadcasting artists performing over the internet.

“Reimagining the beloved music series as a multi-platform digital experience, the new mini-concert series will feature stripped-down, acoustic sets from artists performing their greatest hits, enabling music enthusiasts to find comfort in their new realities alongside fellow fans,” a statement for the show reads. “In addition to the roster of global artists, MTV’s international channels will feature performances by local acts in their respective countries around the world.”

Alessia Cara will be the first musician on the show, scheduled for Friday, April 3rd at 12:00 p.m. EST. The lineup also includes Shaggy, Jewel, Melissa Etheridge, Monsta X, Bazzi, CNCO and Finneas. Performances will be available to stream via MTV’s YouTube, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Concert livestreaming has surged since people around the world were ordered to shelter in place in their homes, causing the live music industry to collapse. Several major concerts and events have elected to stream performances online rather than invite concertgoers to see them in person, as crowds can exponentially increase the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus to others.

MTV Unplugged at Home coincides with MTV’s launch of their #AloneTogether campaign, created to educate young people on the importance of social distancing in order to “flatten the curve” of exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic.