Kids of the Nineties’ Biggest Stars to Share Perspective on Era in MTV Docuseries

No one ruled the Nineties music scene as MTV did. And who better to talk about it than the children of the artists who dominated it?

On Monday, Viacom announced MTV’s Family Legacy, an upcoming music docuseries about Nineties’ pop culture seen through the perspective of the kids of that era’s greatest music stars. The new show is set to feature children of artists including Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar, Backstreet Boys‘ Brian Littrell, ‘NSync’s Joey Fatone, Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris, and the late Biggie Smalls.

The special will be narrated by Quincy Brown, the son of Al B. Sure and the late Kim Porter. Also making appearances are the kids of Brandy, Diddy, Melissa Etheridge, and TLC's Chilli. The show will include exclusive footage from the era, including that of Linkin Park, and other artists.

The intimate show will be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Glass Entertainment Group, and will premiere in the new year, but a special about it will air on MTV later this month.

The addition of the new docuseries comes a week after MTV announced that it will now air Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in the new year, as the network continues to expand its programming.