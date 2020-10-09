Watch Mr Eazi, Major Lazer’s Playful ‘Oh My Gawd’ Animated Video

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi and Major Lazer have unveiled their video for “Oh My Gawd.” The dancehall-tipped single features Nicki Minaj and K4MO. The official music video follows their previously released dance video for the track. The song will appear on Mr Eazi’s Something Else EP, which is slated to drop this month.

In the new clip, directors Reel Goats and animators Mathematics create avatars of the artists blended with filmed footage. Mr Eazi and K4MO playfully praise big bottoms and catching feelings as they trade verses over the summery, dancefloor ready grooves. “Knock, knock, guess who’s coming to dinner?/Fred, Mr Eazi, Major Lazer in a Beamer,” Mr Eazi and K4mo sing on the chorus. “You nuh say your girl what me want/And I’m a give you whatever you want.”

Minaj responds with her verse as her animated avatar interacts with moving Barbie and Ken dolls: “You know say I’m a give you what you want (want)/You know I got a body, you can flaunt (flaunt),” she raps. “You let me come first, I’m in the front/He like kickin’ it with Chun, I’m a diss him when I’m done.”

In June, Mr Eazi and artists from his emPawa Africa program released a four-track project, One Day You Will Understand. Meanwhile, Major Lazer is working on their long-awaited fourth album, Lazerism, which will follow their 2015 effort, Peace Is the Mission.