Chris Pratt’s Fictional ‘Parks and Recreation’ Band Mouse Rat Drops Official Singles

Mouse Rat, the fictional band from Parks and Recreation fronted by Chris Pratt’s character Andy Dwyer, have officially released a pair of singles, “The Pit” and “Two Birds Holding Hands.”

Both songs originated in Parks and Rec episodes. “The Pit” comes from the Season One finale, and finds Andy turning his drunken, leg-breaking fall into a pit behind his then-girlfriend’s house into a grunge anthem (complete with hilariously exaggerated Eddie Vedder-style vocals). The official version of “The Pit” arrives with an animated lyric video directed by Grant Claire.

“Two Birds Holding Hands,” meanwhile, comes from the Season Three episode, “Andy and April’s Fancy Party.” Mouse Rat perform the track at the impromptu wedding of Andy and April (played by Aubrey Plaza).

Both “The Pit” and “Two Birds Holding Hands” will appear on Mouse Rat’s very real upcoming debut album, The Awesome Album, which is being released by Dualtone Records. The album is set to arrive digitally and on CD and cassette on August 27th, with a limited edition vinyl release arriving October 29th (all versions are available to preorder).

Along with “The Pit” and “Two Birds Holding Hands,” The Awesome Album will feature several other classic Mouse Rat tracks including “5000 Candles in the Wind (Bye Bye Li’l Sebastian)” and “Sex Hair,” as well as some standards popularized by Frank Sinatra, which Mouse Rat played in a Season Two episode. The tracklist also includes “Pickled Ginger,” a song by another fictional band, Land Ho!, whose frontman was played by Jeff Tweedy, and “Cold Water,” featuring the saxophone stylings of Ron Swanson’s (Nick Offerman) alter-ego, Duke Silver.