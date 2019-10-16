Mountain Goats Unveil New Song in John Coltrane’s Hometown

Mountain Goats performed a jaunty new song “Let Me Bathe in Demonic Light” in John Coltrane’s hometown of Hamlet, North Carolina. The clip is part of In the Water, a live session series in which musicians perform in meaningful areas of the state.

The clip features the musicians inside Hamlet Depot & Museums, a historic Victorian Queen Anne style train that was once a major hub of transportation. Frontman John Darnielle passionately speaks about Coltrane, recalling that at age 19 he would spend his paychecks at Tower Records. He purchased the late saxophonist’s A Love Supreme and Impressions. “They’re life changing,” he said of the records. “That’s some of the greatest music ever made.”

The group then launches into “Let Me Bathe in Demonic Light” with Matt Douglas on acoustic. “And there I will be,” Darnielle sings in the chorus. “And who’s coming with me?”

You can watch an extended version of the live session here, in which the band also performs “In League with Dragons” — the self-titled track from their new LP — “Possum by Night” and “Rain in Soho.”

Mountain Goats have been on an extensive tour in support of In League with Dragons. They’ll return from Europe and perform a brief North American trek in December, kicking off with a pair of shows at the Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw, North Carolina, on December 6th and 7th and concluding with three nights at San Francisco’s Swedish American Hall from February 20th through the 21st.