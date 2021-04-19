 Mountain Goats Detail New Album 'Dark in Here,' Release 'Mobile' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 2021 ACM Awards Found Ways to Be Inclusive and Offered a Glimpse of Country's Future
Home Music Music News

Mountain Goats Preview New Album ‘Dark in Here’ With ‘Mobile’

Band recorded album at Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, with studio vets Spooner Oldham, Will McFarlane

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
the mountain goats

Jade Wilson*

The Mountain Goats have released a tender new song, “Mobile,” from their upcoming album, Dark in Here, out June 25th via Merge.

“Mobile” boasts a nimble mix of guitars and piano, and the lyrics find frontman John Darnielle recounting the Biblical story of Jonah, recast with a Southern twist and ostensibly set on the coastal town of Mobile, Alabama. “I’m on a balcony in Mobile, Alabama, waiting for the wind to throw me down,” Darnielle sings, “Lord, if you won’t keep me safe and warm/Then send down the storm/Send down the storm.”

In a statement, Mountain Goats bassist Peter Hughes offered up his interpretation of Darnielle’s lyrics, saying, “One of my quarantine projects after getting home was going back to Moby Dick and actually finishing it for once, and I was amused to encounter early on the retelling of the story of Jonah. If Melville gives it to us as a fiery 19th century New Bedford sermon, what ‘Mobile” offers might be understood as Father Mapple’s modern-day Gulf Coast flip side, the breeziness of [Will] McFarlane’s electric guitar and Matt Douglas’ accordion belying its protagonist’s guilty conscience.”

Related Stories

The Best Albums of October 2020: Ariana Grande, Bruce Springsteen, and More
Watch the Mountain Goats Become Bobbleheads in 'Get Famous' Video

Related Stories

30, Greatest, One-Album, Wonders, Rolling Stone, Gallery
40 Greatest One-Album Wonders
The 50 Greatest Rock Memoirs of All Time

The Mountain Goats recorded Dark in Here last year at the iconic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Gregg Allman and more have recorded there). The album features two seasoned Muscle Shoals studio vets, McFarlane on guitar and Spooner Oldham on electric piano.

“The Mountain Goats have been playing together as a band long enough to have developed a degree of musical telepathy, but listening to these two guys responding in real-time to us and each other revealed another level of connectedness altogether, one bordering on the supernatural,” Hughes said of working with McFarlane and Oldham. “We ran through most of these songs three times; I’m pretty sure the performance of ‘Mobile’ you’re hearing is a second take.”

The Mountain Goats recorded Dark in Here almost immediately after recording their 2020 album, Getting Into Knives, at another famed studio: Sam Phillips Recording in Memphis. And after making Dark in Here, Darnielle notably spent 10 days writing and recording, Songs for Pierre Chuvin, which was released with the aim of raising money for the Mountain Goats and their touring crew after their live shows were canceled because of the pandemic.

In This Article: Mountain Goats, Muscle Shoals

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.