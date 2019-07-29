Mott the Hoople ’74 Extend First U.S. Tour in 45 Years

Mott the Hoople’s first U.S. tour in 45 years has expanded to the fall. The British glam rockers, who kicked off the tour last spring, have been using the moniker Mott the Hoople ’74 to mark the return of guitairst Ariel Bender and keyboardist Morgan Fisher.

The band will begin the fall leg at New York’s Capitol Theatre on October 21st. They’ll play eleven dates across the U.S., stopping at the Moody Theatre in Austin on October 29th and wrapping up at Seattle’s Moore Theatre on November 6th. Pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow for fans via Spotify.

Best known for their glittery 1972 glam rock anthem “All the Young Dudes,” written by David Bowie, Mott the Hoople ’74 had originally planned on only performing the eight shows last spring. “[T]hat’s it — I don’t want to take it down the tubes,” frontman Ian Hunter told Rolling Stone‘s David Fricke earlier this year. “Mott were hilarious people, and the camaraderie was always more important for me than any other aspect. I’m not doing this tour for money. I want fun.”

Mott the Hoople ‘74 tour dates

October 21 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

October 22 — Washington, DC @ The Warner Theatre

October 24 — Atlanta, GA @ The Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

October 26 — Nashville, TN @ The War Memorial Auditorium

October 28 — Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre

October 29 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

October 31 — Scottsdale, AZ @ The Talking Stick Resort Ballroom

November 1 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

November 3 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater

November 5 — Portland, OR @ The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

November 6 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre