Mott the Hoople ’74 Extend First U.S. Tour in 45 Years

Mott the Hoople’s first U.S. tour in 45 years has expanded to the fall. The British glam rockers, who kicked off the tour last spring, have been using the moniker Mott the Hoople ’74 to mark the return of guitairst Ariel Bender and keyboardist Morgan Fisher.
The band will begin the fall leg at New York’s Capitol Theatre on October 21st. They’ll play eleven dates across the U.S., stopping at the Moody Theatre in Austin on October 29th and wrapping up at Seattle’s Moore Theatre on November 6th. Pre-sale tickets will be available tomorrow for fans via Spotify.
Best known for their glittery 1972 glam rock anthem “All the Young Dudes,” written by David Bowie, Mott the Hoople ’74 had originally planned on only performing the eight shows last spring. “[T]hat’s it — I don’t want to take it down the tubes,” frontman Ian Hunter told Rolling Stone‘s David Fricke earlier this year. “Mott were hilarious people, and the camaraderie was always more important for me than any other aspect. I’m not doing this tour for money. I want fun.”
October 21 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
October 22 — Washington, DC @ The Warner Theatre
October 24 — Atlanta, GA @ The Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
October 26 — Nashville, TN @ The War Memorial Auditorium
October 28 — Dallas, TX @ The Majestic Theatre
October 29 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
October 31 — Scottsdale, AZ @ The Talking Stick Resort Ballroom
November 1 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
November 3 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theater
November 5 — Portland, OR @ The Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
November 6 — Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre