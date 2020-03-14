The Secret History of Motown’s Greatest Hits

Especially if you were born years after their release, it can be hard to picture anyone writing Motown Records’ Sixties hits – “Heat Wave,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” and “Reach Out I’ll Be There” feel like they were handed down on tablets. But for the Holland-Dozier-Holland songwriting team, creating songs that would live forever was just their job, and they deserve as much credit as, say, Lennon/McCartney. Brian Holland and Eddie Holland — authors of the new memoir Come and Get These Memories: The Story of Holland-Dozier-Holland — join host Brian Hiatt on a new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now for an in-depth interview on the early days of Motown, the making of their most famous songs, romancing Diana Ross, and more.

To hear the entire episode, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

