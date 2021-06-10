 Hear Motörhead's Unreleased 'Stay Clean' Soundcheck From 1981 - Rolling Stone
Hear Motörhead’s Previously Unreleased ‘Stay Clean’ Soundcheck From 1981

No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith 40th-anniversary reissue out June 25th

Motörhead have dropped a previously unreleased soundcheck recording of “Stay Clean” from 1981, one of the tracks off the metal trio’s upcoming 40th-anniversary reissue of their first live album No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith.

In addition to the original, legendary live album — culled from highlights from the group’s 1981 U.K. tour — the reissue boasts three more unreleased complete gigs from that trek: March 28th, 1981 at Leeds Queens Hall in Leeds, and March 29th and 30th, 1981 at Newcastle City Hall. The soundcheck of “Stay Clean” comes from the March 30th show and is one of three unheard soundcheck recordings that feature on the reissue along with “Limb From Limb” and “Iron Horse.”

The No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith reissue will be released June 25th as a four-CD box set, a two-CD set, and a triple-LP vinyl set. All are available to preorder on Motörhead’s website. The 40th-anniversary set also contains a book detailing the story of the live album with excerpts from previously unpublished and new interviews, never-before-seen photos and rare memorabilia, and more.

