 Motörhead Drops 'Rock It' From Upcoming Live LP - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Inside Janis Joplin's Scrapbook 'Days & Summers'
Home Music Music News

See Motörhead Blaze Through ‘Rock It’ From Upcoming LP

2012 gig Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin due out Aprll 23rd

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Motörhead rip through their 1983 track “Rock It” in this clip from the metal band’s upcoming live album Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin, due out Aprll 23rd.

The performance — featuring the trio of Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister, Phil Campbell, and Mikkey Dee — was recorded on December 5, 2012, at the Berlin Velodrom, where the band delivered a hits-filled set that captured Motörhead in all its glory three years before Kilmister’s 2015 death

Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin, available to preorder now, will arrive in a variety of formats, including digital, two-LP black vinyl, and a CD that pairs with a bonus DVD with video from the concert complete with a 5.1 audio mix.

In September 2020, Motörhead rereleased their breakthrough Ace of Spades as a massive reissue with B-sides, outtakes, alternate versions, and two previously unreleased live albums.

Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin Tracklist

I Know How to Die – Live in Berlin 20112
Damage Case – Live in Berlin 2012
Stay Clean – Live in Berlin 2012
Metropolis – Live in Berlin 2012
Over the Top – Live in Berlin 2012
Doctor Rock – Live in Berlin 2012
String Theory – Live in Berlin 2012
The Chase Is Better Than the Catch – Live in Berlin 2012
Rock It – Live in Berlin 2012
You Better Run – Live in Berlin 2012
The One to Sing the Blues – Live in Berlin 2012
Going to Brazil – Live in Berlin 2012
Killed by Death – Live in Berlin 2012
Ace of Spades – Live in Berlin 2012
Overkill – Live in Berlin 2012

In This Article: Motorhead

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.