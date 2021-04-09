See Motörhead Blaze Through ‘Rock It’ From Upcoming LP

Motörhead rip through their 1983 track “Rock It” in this clip from the metal band’s upcoming live album Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin, due out Aprll 23rd.

The performance — featuring the trio of Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister, Phil Campbell, and Mikkey Dee — was recorded on December 5, 2012, at the Berlin Velodrom, where the band delivered a hits-filled set that captured Motörhead in all its glory three years before Kilmister’s 2015 death

Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin, available to preorder now, will arrive in a variety of formats, including digital, two-LP black vinyl, and a CD that pairs with a bonus DVD with video from the concert complete with a 5.1 audio mix.

In September 2020, Motörhead rereleased their breakthrough Ace of Spades as a massive reissue with B-sides, outtakes, alternate versions, and two previously unreleased live albums.

Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin Tracklist

I Know How to Die – Live in Berlin 20112

Damage Case – Live in Berlin 2012

Stay Clean – Live in Berlin 2012

Metropolis – Live in Berlin 2012

Over the Top – Live in Berlin 2012

Doctor Rock – Live in Berlin 2012

String Theory – Live in Berlin 2012

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch – Live in Berlin 2012

Rock It – Live in Berlin 2012

You Better Run – Live in Berlin 2012

The One to Sing the Blues – Live in Berlin 2012

Going to Brazil – Live in Berlin 2012

Killed by Death – Live in Berlin 2012

Ace of Spades – Live in Berlin 2012

Overkill – Live in Berlin 2012