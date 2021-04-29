Motörhead Tease ‘No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith’ Reissue With Unreleased Live Version of ‘The Hammer’

Motörhead have dropped a previously unreleased live version of “The Hammer,” which will appear on the upcoming 40th anniversary reissue of their first live album, No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith, out June 25th.

This version of “The Hammer” — which Motörhead tear through in all their ragged, raw and pulverizing glory — comes from their March 30th, 1981 concert concert at Newcastle City hall in Newcastle, England. While a handful of tracks from that show made it on to the original No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith, the new reissue marks the first time the concert will be released in its entirety.

Along with a remastered version of No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith and the full March 30th show, the 40th anniversary reissue will also include complete recordings of the other two gigs from which the original album’s track list were pulled: March 28th, 1981 at Leeds Queens Hall in Leeds, and March 29th, 1981 also Newcastle City Hall. Tacked on to the remastered No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith will also be previously unreleased soundcheck recordings of “Stay Clean,” “Limb From Limb” and “Iron Horse.”

On top of all the music, the 40th anniversary set will come with a book containing the story of No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith told with excerpts from previously unpublished and new interviews with associates on the road with Motörhead at the time. The book will also boast never-before-seen photos and rare memorabilia.

Additional goodies in the box set include replica concert posters from 1981, reproduction tour badges from Motörhead’s U.S. and European tours in 1981, a reproduction Newcastle City Hall ticket, a special Motörhead “England” guitar pick, and a post card featuring a flyer for a gig in Port Vale.

The No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith reissue will be released as a four CD box set, a two-CD set and a triple-LP vinyl set. All are available to pre-order on Motörhead’s website.

No Sleep ‘Til Hammersmith 40th Anniversary Track List (Four-CD Box Set)

