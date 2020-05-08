 See Motörhead's New 'Ace of Spades' Lyric Video - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Tim McGraw Returns With Gentle New Song 'I Called Mama' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Motörhead’s New Subwoofer-Rumbling ‘Ace of Spades’ Lyric Video

Band is donating merch proceeds to concert industry workers

By
Kory Grow

Senior Writer

Kory Grow's Most Recent Stories

View All

Even though the 40th anniversary of Motörhead’s landmark Ace of Spades album is still half a year away, the band has dropped a strobing new lyric video for their signature song on Friday. They’re dubbing May 8th “Motörhead Day,” as “Ace of Spades” sounds a little like “Eighth of May.” Frankly, though, every day should be “Motörhead Day.”

The band’s frontman, Lemmy Kilmister, often groused during his lifetime that “Ace of Spades” became their hit. “When we wrote it, we were just doing an album,” he told Rolling Stone once. “It’s just fucking another song. I thought it was pretty good, but I didn’t think it was that good. … I was surprised when the song took off. It’s no better than all the others.”

He added that even though the song was about gambling, he wasn’t really a card player. “I don’t have any good gambling stories; I have lots of bad ones,” he said. “I’ve lost a lot of money. … I’m not a poker player; I play slot machines. I’ve been playing them since I was about 18, when you were getting into bars. I don’t trust any form of gambling with people involved in it; I like the machines better.”

Gambling aside, the clip perfectly plays off the band’s biker-cowboy look from the album art.

In addition to the lyric video, the band is driving home its “Motörhead Day” concept with Facebook and Instagram filters that superimpose the band’s Snaggletooth logo over people’s faces. They’re also selling merch that sports the title of the Ace of Spades track “(We Are) the Road Crew,” the proceeds from which benefit Live Nation’s Crew Nation initiative, in turn supplying relief to concert-industry workers during pandemic-related shutdowns.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Lemmy Kilmister, Motorhead

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.