Motley Crue Drop ‘The Dirt (Est. 1981)’ Video, Detail Biopic’s Soundtrack

Motley Crüe have detailed the soundtrack for their upcoming Netflix biopic The Dirt, featuring four new songs including “The Dirt (Est. 1981).” The band also released the video for that track, which features The Dirt star Machine Gun Kelly, who portrays Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in the film.

The song’s music video features the reunited Crüe recording “The Dirt” in the studio along with footage from the biopic that’s based on the band’s infamous 2001 memoir. Kelly also lends a mid-song rap verse to “The Dirt,” Motley Crüe’s first new song since 2015’s “All Bad Things.”

In addition to “The Dirt (Est. 1981),” the soundtrack features three more new songs: “Ride With the Devil,” “Crash and Burn” and a cover of Madonna’s classic “Like a Virgin.”

“During the filming of our movie we got excited and inspired to write new music,” Nikki Sixx said in a statement. “Getting back in the studio with Bob Rock just fueled the creative fires for us. To me, the music sounds like classic Mötley. The lyrics were written for the movie and are a reflection of our life.”

The soundtrack, available to preorder now, is padded out by 14 of Motley Crüe’s best known and fan favorite songs. The Dirt premieres on Netflix on March 22nd; earlier this week, the streaming service debuted the biopic’s trailer.

The Dirt Soundtrack Track List