Motley Crue Reunite to Record Four New Songs

Three years after they parted ways following an epic farewell tour, Mötley Crüe are reuniting in the studio. The details are slim at the moment, but this morning Crüe frontman Vince Neil announced the recording session on Twitter. “Exciting news!” he wrote. “I’ll be going back in recording studio in a few weeks with the boys to record 4 brand new Motley Crue tracks! Rock On!!”

After an overwhelming response, he posted a clarification a few hours later: “For those of you who don’t understand, yes ‘the boys’ means Motley and we signed a contract not to tour anymore. We never broke up or said we would never make music again. Hope this clears it up.”

Two weeks earlier, the group teased the session by posting a photo of bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee and veteran Crüe producer working in the studio. In a short video of the session on his Instagram, Lee wrote “It’s the new shit!!!”

They have yet to announce why they’re recording new songs, but there’s widespread speculation it’s tied to the upcoming film adaptation of their memoir The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, which features Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee. The movie is going to premiere on Netflix, though there is no release date at the moment.

Mötley Crüe last performed together at the last date of their final tour on New Year’s Eve 2015. “After the final night, we had a big party backstage and I never saw the other guys,” Lee told Rolling Stone a few months later. “We never even said ‘goodbye.’ Fucking strange as hell, dude. I mean, what the fuck? I think fucking Nikki unfollowed me on fucking Twitter, like, the next day. I was like, ‘Wow. OK, dude.'”

Band relations have clearly improved at least a little bit since then, but there’s no indication they have any plans beyond these four songs. Vince Neil, however, maintains a very busy touring schedule and plays almost nothing but Crüe songs in his set. The band has said they would likely reunite if they’re ever inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but they’ve yet to appear on the ballot even though they’ve been eligible for well over a decade.