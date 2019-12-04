Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison Detail 2020 Tour

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts have rolled out dates for a massive 2020 tour that will take them to stadiums all over North America. It kicks off July 7th at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and wraps up September 5th at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Tickets go on-sale for “The Stadium Tour” on December 13th at 10:00 am.

This is Mötley Crüe’s first time playing shows since their “Final Tour” of 2014/15. They signed a “cessation of touring agreement” before that one began. “Legally, we can’t play again,” bassist Nikki Sixx claimed to Rolling Stone backstage at a 2014 show in Denver. “The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”

Last month, however, the group announced their return in a YouTube video that shows a template of a touring contract getting blown to bits. It was narrated by Machine Gun Kelly, who portrayed drummer Tommy Lee in the the band’s recent biopic The Dirt. “In the years since Mötley Crüe became more popular than ever and gained an entirely new legion of fans,” he said, “who along with die-hard Crüe heads demanded that the band blow up that stupid contract.”

Mötley Crüe toured with Poison in 2011 and Def Leppard toured with Poison in 2017, but this is the first time the three Eighties hard rock acts have hit the road together.

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison Tour Dates

Tuesday, July 7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

Thursday, July 9 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

Saturday, July 11 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

Tuesday, July 14 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

Wednesday, July 15 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

Sunday, July 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

Thursday, July 23 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

Saturday, July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

Sunday, August 9 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

Tuesday, August 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, August 13 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

Saturday, August 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Sunday, August 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

Tuesday, August 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller Park

Thursday, August 20 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

Saturday, August 22 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

Sunday, August 23 – Flushing, NY @ Citi Field

Tuesday, August 25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Friday, August 28 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Sunday, August 30 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

Wednesday, September 2 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Saturday, September 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium