 Mötley Crüe on Summer Tour: 'We Missed Being in a Band Together' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next George Zimmerman Sues Trayvon Martin's Family, Others for $100 Million Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Mötley Crüe on Summer Tour With Def Leppard, Poison: ‘We Missed Being in a Band Together’

“There is a lot of people that still think of the Eighties as a mockable decade,” Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott says at press conference. “And we’re about to prove that it’s not”

By

Reporter

Christopher R. Weingarten's Most Recent Stories

View All
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Rick Allen, Tommy Lee, Vivian Campbell, Joe Elliott, Bret Michaels, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, Rikki Rockett, C.C. DeVille, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Mick Mars, and Bobby Dall attend the Press Conference with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Poison announcing 2020 Stadium Tour on December 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Poison discussed their summer tour at a press conference on Wednesday.

Getty Images

The full lineups of Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Poison — all 13 members ­ — were assembled in a small room at SiriusXM’s Los Angeles headquarters for the official announcement of The Stadium Tour on Wednesday. The 22-date trek in the summer of 2020 will unite the three titans of glam-metal’s circa-1987 peak along with fellow travelers in riffs, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Fellow MTV-era icon Slim Jim Phantom of the Stray Cats peppered the artists with questions and assembled members of the press snapped cameras. Beyond the anticipation for the rumored trek, many headlines have focused on the re-emergence of Mötley Crüe, who supposedly signed a “cessation of touring agreement” that kept them from reuniting after their Final Tour ended in 2015.

“Hey, can I step in a second?” Poison bassist Bobby Dall interrupted when Mötley Crüe were asked about it. “Contracts are meant to be broken.”

“And, plus you know we like to blow shit up,” Crüe drummer Tommy Lee interjected.

“Honestly, I don’t think any of us thought, when we were on the final tour, we would ever get back together,” Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx said earlier in the afternoon. “We weren’t really getting along at that point. We had been together 35 years and it’s been a lot of years on the road. I don’t think we took a lot of time for ourselves off. We were just constantly touring for all that time. And when we came to the end, we broke the band up and everybody went their own ways. I think we really needed that break.

Related

Poison, Def Leppard, Motley Crue Tour Announcement
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison Detail 2020 Tour
Flashback: Motley Crue Sign 'Cessation of Touring' Contract in 2014

Related

Star Wars: The Force Awakens..L to R: Director/Producer/Screenwriter J.J. Abrams and Producer Kathleen Kennedy..Ph: David James..©Lucasfilm 2015
Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy on 'Rise of Skywalker' and the Future of 'Star Wars'
Marty Stuart on Making Ken Burns' 'Country Music'

“And it was during the making of The Dirt movie — we started working on the script, we started being on the set and we started hanging out again together,” he continued. “And I think we sort of realized how much, without even talking about the music, how much we missed each other… We missed each other to be honest with you. We missed being in a band together.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

However, no one in that room seemed more excited about the tour than Poison frontman Bret Michaels. Michaels pumped his fist when Def Leppard’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction was mentioned and fanboyed over the idea of new Lep material. At the end, he started personally moving chairs so everyone could get a photo together. “Brett was saying to me a little while ago,” Sixx said, “[if] he wasn’t on the bill, he’d be going to the show.”

“I’m just telling you that it is going to be not just ‘The Stadium Tour,’ it is the party of the summer,” Michaels said.

“It’s six hours of Top 10 hits,” Dall added.

“If [the other bands] cut half their set, there’s still nothing but hits,” Michaels said.

Visibly absent from the conference was tour opener Joan Jett, whose name was repeatedly mentioned by the assembled artists, making it very clear that she’s an important, if not equal, part of this journey.

“You just put those four names on a piece of paper and look at ’em, whichever way ’round they look at it, it’s a big statement really,” Def Leppard leader Joe Elliott said. “And you know, the Eighties get mocked a lot. There is a lot of people that still think of the Eighties as a mockable decade, and we’re about to prove that it’s not. It’s last man standing to a point, maybe, but we have survived… You can sit and analyze it all you like, but at the end of the day, if the songs are still getting played on the radio, there’s a reason for that. It’s because they were good songs.”

And don’t think, like Crüe’s contract, that these tour dates are the final word. “There’s 22 stadium shows, so it’s pretty much most major territories. And in fairness it seems to be growing and there’s more interest before it’s even gone on sale,” Elliott said. “So it may extend one way or another, even in the next year.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.