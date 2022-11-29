Most of Apple Music’s Top 10 Songs of 2022 Weren’t Even Released This Year

Wake up Apple Music users, Replay is out! On Tuesday, the streaming service shared personalized data about the top songs, artists, and albums that each of its users listened to in 2022. The platform also shared data on the top-streamed songs worldwide — and nearly half of the Top 10 tracks weren’t even dropped in 2022.

Leading the list of its “Top Songs of 2022: Global” playlist is the Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s song “Stay,” which was released in July 2021. On the platform’s Daily Top 100 playlist, the track reached Number One in 69 countries and the Top 10 in more than 120 countries.

Coming in at fourth and fifth place on the year-end list are two songs dropped in October 2021: Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” and Adele’s “Easy on Me.” In sixth place is a track from 2020, “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals. And in the seventh spot is the PNAU Remix of Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart” from August 2021.

To round off the list, TikTok’s favorite “Abcdefu” by Gayle appears at Number 10. (That song was released in August 2021 and earned Gayle a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.)

Apple Music’s Top 10 ranking for most-streamed songs globally

“Stay” by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber “As It Was” by Harry Styles “Wait For U” By Future ft. Drake and Tems “Super Gremlin” by Kodak Black “Easy On Me” by Adele “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” by Elton John & Dua Lipa “First Class” by Jack Harlow “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone “Abcdefu” by Gayle

Separated by genre, hip-hop dominates the list with 32 songs in the Top 100. Pop music has 23 songs, R&B/soul accounts for 11. Latin music has eight songs, all by Bad Bunny, including tracks from Un Verano Sin Ti, which was the platform’s Number One album of the year. (There are 21 non-English songs in the Top 100.)

The success of Bad Bunny echoed that of Latin music generally, as Apple Music revealed that 55 Latin songs reached its Top 100 Global daily streaming songs throughout the year, up 22 percent from 2021. The week Bad Bunny released Un Verano Sin Ti and Eslabón Armado dropped Nostalgia, Latin songs comprised 31 of the list’s Top 100, making it the biggest week in Latin music history on the platform.

Apple Music also revealed the Top 100 most-read lyrics on the platform, topped by Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno“; and the Top 100 most-Shazamed songs, led by “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” by Elton John and Dua Lipa. Trending Trump, Done with Democracy, Calls on Kari Lake to Be ‘Installed’ as Arizona’s Governor Kanye Storms Off Podcast After Host Gently Pushes Back on His Antisemitism Will Smith Talks ‘Horrific’ Oscars Slap in First Late Night Interview Since Incident: ‘That Is Not Who I Want to Be’

Spotify — which started the year-end data trend with “Spotify Wrapped” — is expected to release its data soon.