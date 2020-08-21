Hear Mort Garson’s Unreleased Disco Funk Song ‘Dragonfly’

Sacred Bones Records, which recently announced plans to reissue four Seventies albums by Mort Garson, has shared the electronic pioneer’s unreleased song “Dragonfly.”

The track comes from Music From Patch Cord Productions, a collection of unreleased recordings from Garson’s archive including music for never-aired radio advertisements, themes for science fiction films and alternate takes from the late Canadian composer’s now-classic 1976 LP Mother Earth’s Plantasia.

“We chose this song to really highlight Mort Garson’s diverse range as a composer. It has the signature Mort Garson touch but is essentially a funky disco song,” Sacred Bones said of the track. The label previously shared “This Is My Beloved” from the album.

Reissues for Garson’s Didn’t You Hear OST (1970), Lucifer’s Black Mass (1971), Ataraxia’s The Unexplained (1975) and Music From Patch Cord Productions will all arrive via Sacred Bones on November 6th; an audiophile edition of Plantasia will also arrive on that date.