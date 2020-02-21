Morrissey Takes on the Slings and Arrows in ‘Knockabout World’

Morrissey croons some kindly encouragement in his new song, “Knockabout World,” from his upcoming album, I Am Not a Dog on a Chain, out March 20th via BMG.

The song opens with a punchy new wave groove but builds into a lush, orchestral pop tune replete with strings, horns and some simmering guitar. “Congratulations, you’re still OK,” Morrissey sings, “I’d kiss your lips off any day/Be careful in this knockabout world/This knockabout world.”

“Knockabout World” marks the third offering from I Am Not a Dog on a Chain, following “Love Is on Its Way Out” and “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?” The record marks Morrissey’s first album of original music since 2017’s Low in High School, although last year he dropped a covers album, California Son.

Yesterday, Morrissey announced a five-night Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace this summer. He has shows schedule for June 26th and 27th, as well as July 1st, 3rd and 4th. The shows mark his only U.S. tour dates so far this year, along with a set at the one-day festival, Cruel World, which takes place May 2nd in Los Angeles.