Morrissey Announces New Album ‘I Am Not a Dog on a Chain’

Morrissey has announced a new album titled I Am Not a Dog on a Chain, the former Smiths singer’s first album of new material since 2017.

The singer first revealed the new LP through his Morrissey Central fansite in November, with Morrissey adding of his upcoming album, “… the very best of me … too good to be true … too true to be considered good…” Morrissey formally confirmed the album’s release Friday.

The 11-song album, recorded in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France, and produced by frequent collaborator Joe Chiccarelli, is preceded by first single “Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?” featuring R&B great Thelma Houston.

“One of the biggest joys for me in this business is getting the opportunity to collaborate with other top artists,” Houston said of the collaboration in a statement. “I love the challenge to see if what I do can work with what they’re doing. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. I think the blend of what Morrissey is singing and what I’m singing really works on ‘Bobby.’ And it was a lot of fun working with M in the studio too!”

I Am Not a Dog on a Chain — out March 20th via BMG and available to preorder now — marks Morrissey’s first LP of original music since 2017’s Low in High School; the controversial singer also released his all-star covers album California Son in 2019.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In addition to the title track, the new album features very Morrissey song titles like “Darling, I Hug a Pillow,” “What Kind of People Live in These Houses?” and “My Hurling Days Are Done.”

As Morrissey Central notes, I Am Not a Dog on a Chain will fulfill Morrissey’s record contract with BMG, who plan to reissue a handful of the singer’s LPs in 2020, including Southpaw Grammar, Maladjusted, You Are The Quarry, Ringleader of the Tormentors, Years of Refusal and Live at the Hollywood Bowl.

I Am Not a Dog on a Chain Track List

1. Jim Jim Falls

2. Love Is on Its Way Out

3. Bobby, Don’t You Think They Know?

4. I Am Not a Dog on a Chain

5. What Kind of People Live in These Houses?

6. Knockabout World

7. Darling, I Hug a Pillow

8. Once I Saw the River Clean

9. The Truth About Ruth

10. The Secret of Music

11. My Hurling Days Are Done