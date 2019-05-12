×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Watch Jonas Brothers Perform New Singles, Throwback Hit on 'SNL' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Morrissey Perform the Smiths’ ‘I Won’t Share You’ for First Time Ever

At finale of Broadway residency, singer broke out Strangeways, Here We Come classic he had never sang live

By

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All

Morrissey wrapped up his seven-night run at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre‘ on Saturday evening with an epic set that featured the live premiere of the Smiths classic “I Won’t Share You.” The song appears on the Smiths 1987 LP Strangeways, Here We Come, but the group broke up before they had a chance to tour it, meaning this was the first time that Morrissey sang live it since the original recording 32 years ago. (He has now performed every single song from Strangeways, Here We Come except “Unhappy Birthday.”)

Many of Morrissey’s recent tours have focused on songs from his recent solo albums with setlist that didn’t change much from one night to the next. But during this Broadway run he’s dug deep into his catalog, moved the setlist around each night and dragged out gems like “The More You Ignore Me, the Closer I Get,” Trouble Loves Me” and “Dial-a-Cliché.”

Related

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Morrissey performs at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on May 2, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Morrissey Flaunts Natural Dramatic Flair at Broadway Debut
Hear Morrissey's New Song With Billie Joe Armstrong, 'Wedding Bell Blues'

During a show in Montreal late last month, he shocked fans by resurrecting the 1984 Smiths obscurity “Girl Afraid.” He hadn’t performed it since a Smiths show in Dublin, Ireland 35 years ago. Morrissey played it again at three of the seven Broadway shows. Other Smiths songs performed during the Broadway run included “How Soon Is Now,” “What She Said” and “That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore.”

After a performance Sunday evening in Philadelphia at the NON-COMMvention, Morrissey takes a long break before returning the road on September 5th for another North American tour. On May 24th, he’s releasing the covers collection California Son, where he tackles songs by Laura Nyro, Bob Dylan, Jobriath and Tim Hardin.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad