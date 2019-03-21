Hear Morrissey, Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste Cover Jobriath’s ‘Morning Starship’

Morrissey and Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste have teamed for a rendition of Jobriath’s “Morning Starship.” The song appears on Morrissey’s covers album, California Son, which features his takes on Sixties and Seventies tracks. The album is the follow-up to 2017’s Low in High School.

Their cover of “Morning Starship,” stays fairly faithful to the glam rocker’s 1973 original, with added ethereal harmonized touches where Morrissey and Droste’s voices pleasingly intermingle, some dramatic vocal flourishes and a bit of a psychedelic sway that buoy Morrissey’s hallmark baritone.

“Morning Starship” follows the release of the LP’s first single, which is Morrissey’s take on Roy Orbison’s 1964 tune, “It’s Over.” California Son will also feature Morrissey’s versions of songs by Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Dionne Warwick and Carly Simon, among others. In addition to Droste’s contributions, guest appearances include Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Broken Social Scene’s Ariel Engle and Petra Haden.

California Son will be released on May 24th via Étienne Records/BMG. Preceding its release, the singer will appear at New York City’s Lunt-Fontanne Theater for his first Broadway residency. During the seven-day residency, Morrissey will perform a career-spanning set, which will include songs from California Son. The shows take place May 2nd to May 11th.