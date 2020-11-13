Morrissey Officially Releases 1991 ‘Cosmic Dancer’ Duet With David Bowie

Morrissey and David Bowie’s live duet of T. Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer,” recorded at Los Angeles’ Forum in 1991, has been officially released for the first time after years as a widely circulated bootleg recording.

The cover, released digitally Friday, will also serve as the A-side of an upcoming seven-inch single backed by Morrissey’s new 2020 take on the Jam’s “That’s Entertainment,” a song the former Smiths singer previously covered in the early Nineties and subsequently released on his Suedehead compilation. The seven-inch single is out February 21st via Parlaphone.

Earlier this year, Morrissey released his latest album I Am Not a Dog on a Chain, his first LP of original material since 2017’s Low in High School. The singer also booked a Las Vegas residency that has since been postponed to August 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The official release comes less than a week after Marc Bolan and T. Rex were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. See Bowie and Morrissey perform the Electric Warrior classic — also recently covered by Nick Cave — on February 6th, 1991 below.