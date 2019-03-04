×
Rolling Stone
Morrissey Details First Broadway Residency

Seven-night stand at Lunt-Fontanne Theater will precede release of musician’s new covers album, California Son

MorrisseyWay Out West Festival, Slottsskogen, Gothenburg, Sweden - 11 Aug 2016

Morrissey will perform seven shows at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York City prior to releasing his new covers album, 'California Son.'

Ibl/REX/Shutterstock

Morrissey will perform seven shows at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater in New York City, May 2nd to May 11th.

The Broadway residency will take place weeks before the former Smiths singer releases a new covers record, California Son, May 24th. Per a release, the career-spanning shows will feature an “intimate yet exciting exploration of Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to his upcoming new record.” Tickets for the Broadway residency will go on sale March 8th at 10 a.m. ET. Complete information is available via Morrissey’s website.

Morrissey announced California Son in February alongside a cover of Roy Orbison’s 1964 track, “It’s Over,” featuring guest vocals from LP. The album will include renditions of songs by Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon and more. It will also boast a slew of collaborators, including Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Ed Droste of Grizzly Bear and Petra Haden.

Prior to the Broadway residency, Morrissey will play a string of shows in Canada, starting April 14th in Vancouver and wrapping April 29th in Montreal. California Son follows Morrissey’s 2017 album, Low in High School.

Morrissey Broadway Residency Dates

May 2 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater
May 3 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater
May 4 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater
May 7 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater
May 8 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater
May 10 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater
May 11 – New York, NY @ Lunt-Fontanne Theater

