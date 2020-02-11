Morrissey, Blondie, Bauhaus to Headline First Cruel World Festival

Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie and Devo will headline a new one-day festival, Cruel World, set to take place May 2nd at the Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

The lineup boasts an array of luminaries from the worlds of new wave, goth and post-punk, including Echo and the Bunnymen, Psychedelic Furs, Violent Femmes, English Beat, the Church, Public Image Ltd., Gary Numan, Berlin, Marc Almond, She Wants Revenge and Cold Cave. A complete lineup is available on the Cruel World website.

Tickets for Cruel World will go on sale this Friday, February 14th, at 12 p.m. pacific time. A presale will start February 13th at 12 p.m. PST, and fans can register for a presale code via the festival’s website.

Cruel World is the latest offering from festival giant, Goldenvoice, which is also behind Coachella, Stagecoach and Hangout, among others.

For Bauhaus, Cruel World marks the latest addition to their reunion tour itinerary. Last year, the goth rock legends played their first shows together in 13 years, and they’ve since announced a string of festival dates and headlining shows around the world, including three U.S. shows: New York City on June 26th, Dallas on July 23rd and Chicago on July 25th.

Morrissey, meanwhile, just announced his new album, I am Not a Dog on a Chain, out March 20th, and so far Cruel World is his only U.S. live date scheduled for this year.