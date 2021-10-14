 Morrison Hotel Gallery Preps '1971' Album Cover Exhibit - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Norah Jones Reinvent the Chipmunks' 'Christmas Don't Be Late'
Home Music Music News

It Was 50 Years Ago Today: Morrison Hotel Gallery Preps ‘1971’ Album Covers Exhibit

1971: The Golden Age of Rock & Roll will feature landmark album covers shot by Ethan Russell, David Montgomery, and more

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All
tina turner nyc bob gruen 1971 morrison hotel gallery

Tina Turner, NYC 1971.

© Bob Gruen/Courtesy of the Morrison Hotel Gallery

This year marks the 50th anniversary of many landmark albums, from Joni Mitchell’s Blue to Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On to John Lennon’s Imagine. So it’s only fitting that the Morrison Hotel — a gallery co-founded by Henry Diltz that specializes in rock photography — celebrates these classics with a new exhibit.

1971: The Golden Age of Rock & Roll will arrive at the gallery’s New York City and Los Angeles locations starting October 28th. Album covers shot by David Montgomery, Guy Webster, and Ethan Russell will be showcased, including the Doors’ L.A. Woman, Janis Joplin’s Pearl, the Who’s Who’s Next, and more.

the who whos next ethan russell 1971 morrison hotel gallery

The Who, “Who’s Next?” 1971

Ethan Russell/Courtesy of the Morrison Hotel Gallery

A reception will be held in New York City on opening night, October, 28th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. More information on the fully-vaccinated event can be found here.

“I had a gift for it and I think I took it for granted,” Russell told Rolling Stone of his iconic images last year. “I think it’s historically true and fair to say that it was this generation of people that brought the singer-songwriter into popular music… You get the most interesting pictures when the people are not engaged with having their picture taken. [Because] having your photograph taken — what the fuck is that?”

In This Article: Ethan Russell, Morrison Hotel Gallery

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.