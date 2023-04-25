Morgan Wallen’s ‘Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest’ Results in More Postponed Concerts

After abruptly canceling his concert in Oxford, Mississippi, moments before he was scheduled to take the stage on Sunday evening, Morgan Wallen has at least given more than a few minute’s notice that the next three stops on his One Night at a Time tour will not be held as planned. Citing “doctor-ordered vocal rest,” the country singer has postponed his forthcoming shows in Michigan, Illinois, and Nebraska.

“Y’all know how important my fans are to me, so I feel horrible about this news,” Wallen explained in an Instagram Story post. “There’s nothing more I want to do than be on stage playing for you guys. But as of today, I’m on doctor-ordered vocal rest, and we have to reschedule this week’s shows.”

He added: “I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows. So, it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%. I’m doing everything I can to speed up the process of getting to that 100% mark.”

The new shows, originally scheduled for April 27 in Michigan, April 28 in Illinois, and April 29 in Nebraska, will now take place on June 27, Sept. 8, and Sept. 8, respectively. Tickets from the postponed concerts will be honored for the new dates.

The canceled Mississippi show, Wallen’s second night in Oxford, has not been rescheduled. Refunds were made available at the point of purchase after attendees were informed that the singer had lost his voice and would not be performing. Afterward, he issued a statement regarding the abrupt cancellation.