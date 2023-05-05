Morgan Wallen Resumes Tour Following Abrupt Cancellation: ‘I Wouldn’t Say I’m 100%’ 

Morgan Wallen resumed his One Night at a Time tour on Thursday evening with a show in Jacksonville, Florida, his first since abruptly cancelling his Oxford, Mississippi, concert moments before he was meant to take the stage, later citing “doctor-ordered vocal rest.” The country musician shared an update with fans ahead of the latest show confirming that he wouldn’t leave them hanging again.

“What’s up, everybody? I just wanted to let you know I am in Jacksonville, we are going to play a show tonight — and all weekend. I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent but I’m doing a lot better,” Wallen stated in an Instagram Story video. “And to everyone in Oxford, I just wanted to reiterate how sorry I am for the way that went down. I thought I was going to be good to go and I just wasn’t.”

The cancelled Mississippi show has still not received a rescheduled date. The three shows that he postponed in Michigan, Illinois, and Nebraska have been moved to June 27, Sept. 8, and Sept. 8, respectively. Tickets from the postponed concerts will be honored for the new dates.

“We’re working on a rescheduled date — we are close to having a rescheduled date, I just don’t have the exact one yet. So as soon as I do, I’ll let you know,” Wallen added. “I appreciate you all and I can’t wait to get out onstage tonight. Love you all, thanks for all the support always. God bless you — see you soon.” Trending Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian Folk-Rock Troubadour, Dead at 84 Ed Sheeran Positions Copyright Trial as Betrayal of Unspoken Understanding Among Songwriters Trump 2024: Bring Back the ‘Muslim Ban’ — and Expand It Cardi B Broke Met Gala Rules So Her Daughter Could FaceTime Billie Eilish

When he spoke of his decision to cancel the show at the last minute, Wallen wrote: “I appreciate and understand everything you do to get to my shows. So, it would be unfair of me to put on a show that I know will not be 100%. I’m doing everything I can to speed up the process of getting to that 100% mark.”

Still not at 100 percent, Wallen is trudging on.