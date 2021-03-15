 Morgan Wallen Number One on RS 200 For Ninth Straight Week - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Brandi Carlile's Studio Recording of John Prine's 'I Remember Everything'
Home Music Music News

Morgan Wallen Number One on RS 200 For Ninth Straight Week

‘Only the Family – Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros’ and Chevelle’s ‘Niratias’ make top ten debuts.

By
Elias Leight

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All
Morgan Wallen holds onto the Number One spot on the Artists 500 amid controversy.

Morgan Wallen

John Shearer*

Another week means another Number One for Morgan Wallen, as Dangerous: The Double Album extended its reign over the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. Dangerous which earned 84.7 million streams, has now held the top spot for nine straight weeks. Wallen’s set will likely enjoy a tenth week at Number One as well before the arrival of Justin Bieber’s Justice next Friday. 

One notable newcomer in the Top Ten was Only the Family – Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros, which earned 33.2 million streams at Number Eight. The compilation, which showcases Lil Durk’s Only the Family collective, extends the rapper’s commercial hotstreak — his set The Voice has also been a regular presence in the Top Ten. It was Number Four on the latest chart, pulling in 44.8 million streams. In addition, Lil Durk’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 sat at Number 75, amassing another 14 million streams. Chevelle’s Niratias also debuted in the Top Ten, seeing over 23,000 sales at Number 10. 

Related Stories

The Weeknd to Boycott Future Grammy Awards Following 'After Hours' Snub
Morgan Wallen Edges Out Drake to Stay Number One on Artists 500

Related Stories

Willie Nelson and Jamey Johnson teamed up for Nelson's 420 salute "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me."
Country's 15 Highest Drug Odes
'Baby, It's Cold Outside': A Brief History of the Holiday Song Controversy

 

Top Albums

The week of March 5, 2021
1

Dangerous: The Double Album

Morgan Wallen
Album Units 72.9K
2

Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Pop Smoke
Album Units 39.2K
3

After Hours

The Weeknd
Album Units 38.9K
4

The Voice

Lil Durk
Album Units 33.4K
5

Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa
Album Units 30.3K

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The other top albums were mostly from familiar players. Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon and the Weeknd’s After Hours vied for Number Two. Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia squeezed by Pooh Shiesty’s Shiesty Season. Ariana Grande’s Positions out-streamed Luke CombsWhat You See Is What You Get by a narrow margin. 

Kings of Leon’s When You See Yourself also debuted at Number 13 with over 18,000 sales and 7 million streams, while A Day to Remember’s You’re Welcome enters at Number 30. 

In This Article: Ariana Grande, Kings Of Leon, Lil Durk, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Pop Smoke, The Weeknd

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.