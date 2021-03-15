Morgan Wallen Number One on RS 200 For Ninth Straight Week

Another week means another Number One for Morgan Wallen, as Dangerous: The Double Album extended its reign over the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. Dangerous which earned 84.7 million streams, has now held the top spot for nine straight weeks. Wallen’s set will likely enjoy a tenth week at Number One as well before the arrival of Justin Bieber’s Justice next Friday.

One notable newcomer in the Top Ten was Only the Family – Lil Durk Presents: Loyal Bros, which earned 33.2 million streams at Number Eight. The compilation, which showcases Lil Durk’s Only the Family collective, extends the rapper’s commercial hotstreak — his set The Voice has also been a regular presence in the Top Ten. It was Number Four on the latest chart, pulling in 44.8 million streams. In addition, Lil Durk’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 sat at Number 75, amassing another 14 million streams. Chevelle’s Niratias also debuted in the Top Ten, seeing over 23,000 sales at Number 10.

Top Albums The week of March 5, 2021 1 Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen Album Units 72.9K Album Units 72.9K Album Sales 4.2K Song Sales 10.8K Song Streams 84.7M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 10 Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots Somebody's Problem Top Songs Wasted on You Sand in My Boots Somebody's Problem Record Label Republic Republic 2 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 39.2K Album Units 39.2K Album Sales 381 Song Sales 4.7K Song Streams 51.9M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 36 Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Record Label Republic Republic 3 After Hours The Weeknd Album Units 38.9K Album Units 38.9K Album Sales 2.4K Song Sales 13K Song Streams 43.3M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 55 Top Songs Save Your Tears Blinding Lights The Hills Top Songs Save Your Tears Blinding Lights The Hills Record Label Republic Republic 4 The Voice Lil Durk Album Units 33.4K Album Units 33.4K Album Sales 58 Song Sales 1K Song Streams 44.8M Record Label Interscope Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 12 Top Songs Still Trappin' Finesse out the Gang Way 3 Headed Goat Top Songs Still Trappin' Finesse out the Gang Way 3 Headed Goat Record Label Interscope Interscope 5 Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa Album Units 30.3K Album Units 30.3K Album Sales 1.8K Song Sales 16.6K Song Streams 33.2M Record Label Warner Bros. Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 50 Top Songs Levitating We're Good Don't Start Now Top Songs Levitating We're Good Don't Start Now Record Label Warner Bros. Warner Bros.

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

The other top albums were mostly from familiar players. Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon and the Weeknd’s After Hours vied for Number Two. Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia squeezed by Pooh Shiesty’s Shiesty Season. Ariana Grande’s Positions out-streamed Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get by a narrow margin.

Kings of Leon’s When You See Yourself also debuted at Number 13 with over 18,000 sales and 7 million streams, while A Day to Remember’s You’re Welcome enters at Number 30.