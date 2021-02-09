RS Charts: Morgan Wallen Remains at Number One on Artists 500 Amid Controversy

Morgan Wallen held onto the Number One spot on the Artists 500 chart for the fourth week in a row, despite an ongoing controversy after video emerged of him using a racist slur.

For the week of January 29th through February 4th, Wallen earned 166 million song streams, up from his 161.7 million last week. His most recent album, Dangerous: The Double Album, also held at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, where it moved 144,200 album-equivalent units thanks primarily to 135 million song streams.

Wallen’s chart success comes as many in the country music world pulled their support for Wallen, including radio stations and streaming services, who dropped his music from their rotations and playlists. Nevertheless, fans have flocked to Wallen in the wake of the video: Not only did his total song streams rise this week, but downloads of individual songs from Dangerous jumped from 33,200 last week to 55,550 this week.

Top Artists The week of January 29, 2021 1 Morgan Wallen Song Streams 166M Song Streams 166M Top Song Wasted on You Weeks on Chart 139 Peak Position 1 2 Lil Durk Song Streams 116.8M Song Streams 116.8M Top Song Finesse out the Gang Way Weeks on Chart 230 Peak Position 2 3 Taylor Swift Song Streams 101.4M Song Streams 101.4M Top Song willow Weeks on Chart 304 Peak Position 1 4 Drake Song Streams 98.3M Song Streams 98.3M Top Song Laugh Now Cry Later Weeks on Chart 311 Peak Position 1 5 Juice Wrld Song Streams 85.9M Song Streams 85.9M Top Song All Girls Are the Same Weeks on Chart 135 Peak Position 1

While this backlash-to-the-backlash helped definitely boosted Wallen’s numbers, he also didn’t face much new chart competition last week. Lil Durk’s new record, The Voice, was the only other major contender, and it helped propel the rapper to Number Two on the RS500 with 116.8 million song streams. The album itself premiered at Number Two on the RS200, moving 84,400 album-equivalent units thanks mainly to 109.9 million song streams.

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

There was little movement elsewhere on the Artists 500: Taylor Swift landed at Three with 101.4 million streams, Drake at Four with 98.3 million and Juice WRLD at Five with 85.9 million. Youngboy Never Broke Again (79.2 million), Pop Smoke (71.8 million), the Weeknd (69.6 million), Ariana Grande (62.9 million) and Lil Baby (61.8 million) rounded out the rest of the Top 10.