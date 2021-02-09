 RS Charts: Morgan Wallen Remains Top on Artists 500 Amid Controversy - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next From Projectors to Phone Sanitizers, These Are the Best Gifts for the Gadget Lover
Home Music Music News

RS Charts: Morgan Wallen Remains at Number One on Artists 500 Amid Controversy

Singer saw his overall streams rise in the week after a video showed him using a racist slur

By

RS Charts's Most Recent Stories

View All
Morgan Wallen holds onto the Number One spot on the Artists 500 amid controversy.

Morgan Wallen

John Shearer*

Morgan Wallen held onto the Number One spot on the Artists 500 chart for the fourth week in a row, despite an ongoing controversy after video emerged of him using a racist slur.

For the week of January 29th through February 4th, Wallen earned 166 million song streams, up from his 161.7 million last week. His most recent album, Dangerous: The Double Album, also held at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, where it moved 144,200 album-equivalent units thanks primarily to 135 million song streams.

Wallen’s chart success comes as many in the country music world pulled their support for Wallen, including radio stations and streaming services, who dropped his music from their rotations and playlists. Nevertheless, fans have flocked to Wallen in the wake of the video: Not only did his total song streams rise this week, but downloads of individual songs from Dangerous jumped from 33,200 last week to 55,550 this week.

Top Artists

The week of January 29, 2021
1

Morgan Wallen

Song Streams 166M
2

Lil Durk

Song Streams 116.8M
3

Taylor Swift

Song Streams 101.4M
4

Drake

Song Streams 98.3M
5

Juice Wrld

Song Streams 85.9M

While this backlash-to-the-backlash helped definitely boosted Wallen’s numbers, he also didn’t face much new chart competition last week. Lil Durk’s new record, The Voice, was the only other major contender, and it helped propel the rapper to Number Two on the RS500 with 116.8 million song streams. The album itself premiered at Number Two on the RS200, moving 84,400 album-equivalent units thanks mainly to 109.9 million song streams.

Related

pooh shiesty
Pooh Shiesty Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for Third Straight Week
RS Charts: Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' Dominates Another Week

Related

NEW YORK - 1977: Former Beatle John Lennon poses for a photo with his wife Yoko Ono and son Sean Lennon in 1977 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
'We Are Better People Because of John Lennon'
Why Did the Beatles Really Break Up?

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

There was little movement elsewhere on the Artists 500: Taylor Swift landed at Three with 101.4 million streams, Drake at Four with 98.3 million and Juice WRLD at Five with 85.9 million. Youngboy Never Broke Again (79.2 million), Pop Smoke (71.8 million), the Weeknd (69.6 million), Ariana Grande (62.9 million) and Lil Baby (61.8 million) rounded out the rest of the Top 10.

In This Article: Morgan Wallen, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.