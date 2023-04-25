Morgan Wallen Label Responds to ‘False’ Claims by Security Guard

After Morgan Wallen cancelled the second of two nights at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and the fifth American date of his sold-out One Night at a Time Tour, a video surfaced of a security guard claiming the country singer had been “too drunk,” and that “an ambulance took him off.” Despite a statement from the artist on Monday claiming that he had lost his voice and later had to cancel three additional shows due to “doctor-ordered vocal rest,” the video made the rounds on social media’s rumor mill.

A statement by the security company BEST Crowd Management was soon posted on Instagram Stories, alleging that the employee in the video "made false claims as it related to last night's Morgan Wallen concert." The post was shared by Seth England on Tuesday, CEO of Morgan's record label Big Loud Records, who also wrote, "Thank you Best Crowd Management for correcting your employee, who made up an entire story that was nowhere close to true. Every detail was false."

A class action lawsuit against Wallen was filed by a fan following his cancelled show in Oxford, Mississippi with the woman filing the suit “on behalf of all affected patrons who incurred expenses in connection with Wallen’s failure to perform.” The suit was voluntarily dismissed on Tuesday, according to Vulture.