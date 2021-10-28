Morgan Wallen Has Been Nominated for Two AMAs… But He Won’t Be Invited to Perform

The 2021 American Music Awards announced its nominees and Morgan Wallen received two nominations. The country star, who was caught on video uttering the n-word earlier this year, has been the subject of controversy. He later said he would donate $500,000 to organizations including the Black Music Action Coalition, but a Rolling Stone investigation found it unclear if Wallen actually donated the entire amount he said he would. Despite this, some country radio stations appear to continue to support the musician, adding “Sand in My Boots” to their rotations.

Show producers MRC Live & Alternative addressed his inclusion as a nominee in a statement. “Unique among awards shows, American Music Awards (AMA) nominees are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization,” the statement said. “AMA nominees are based on key fan interactions with music (including streaming, album sales, song sales, radio airplay, social engagement), tracked by Billboard and its data partner MRC Data. The AMA winners are voted entirely by fans.”

“Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting,” the statement continues. “As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting),” it continued. “We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows.”

Beyond Wallen’s nods, Olivia Rodrigo leads the nomination pack for the 2021 American Music Awards. The first-time nominee is up for seven, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. The Weeknd follows with six, joining Rodrigo in the Artist of the Year category.

The show airs live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 21st on ABC and will stream the next day on Hulu. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Giveon each earned five nominations. Joining Rodrigo and the Weeknd in the night’s top honor with Artist of the Year nods are Ariana Grande, BTS, and Drake.

Fans can vote for all AMA categories via TikTok by searching for “AMAs” in the app.

2021 AMA Nominations

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks “Buss It”

Måneskin “Beggin”

Megan Thee Stallion “Body”

Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B “Up”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande Positions

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo SOUR

Taylor Swift evermore

The Kid LAROI F*CK LOVE

Favorite Pop Song

BTS “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Lee Brice “Hey World”

Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”

Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends” Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion Good News

Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon

Rod Wave SoulFly

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B “Up”

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”

Polo G “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

Doja Cat Planet Her

Giveon When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time

H.E.R. Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan Heaux Tales

Queen Naija missunderstood

Favorite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Favorite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO

Kali Uchis Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G KG0516

Maluma PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro Afrodisíaco

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”

Farruko “Pepas”

Kali Uchis “telepatía”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)”

Favorite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto