Morgan Wallen Edges Out Drake to Stay Number One on Artists 500

Morgan Wallen just squeezed past Drake to stay at Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the second week in a row.

The country star pulled in 111.7 million song streams for the week of February 26th through March 4th. Though that number was down from 118.4 million he garnered the week before, Wallen’s numbers have still yet to dip significantly, even after video emerged of him using a racist slur at the beginning of February. Wallen’s latest album, Dangerous: The Double Album, also notched another week at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 80,200 album-equivalent units thanks to 89.6 million streams.

Drake, meanwhile, landed at Number Two on the Artists 500 with 110.7 million song streams. While the rapper typically hangs around the Top 5 regardless of whether he has a new release or not, he likely got a bit of a boost as anticipation grew ahead of the March 4th arrival of his three-track Scary Hours EP. That project will be counted in full on the Rolling Stone charts next week.

Top Artists The week of February 26, 2021 1 Morgan Wallen Song Streams 111.7M Song Streams 111.7M Top Song Wasted on You Weeks on Chart 144 Peak Position 1 2 Drake Song Streams 110.7M Song Streams 110.7M Top Song Laugh Now Cry Later Weeks on Chart 316 Peak Position 1 3 Taylor Swift Song Streams 103M Song Streams 103M Top Song willow Weeks on Chart 309 Peak Position 1 4 Juice Wrld Song Streams 101.3M Song Streams 101.3M Top Song All Girls Are the Same Weeks on Chart 140 Peak Position 1 5 YoungBoy Never Broke Again Song Streams 86.1M Song Streams 86.1M Top Song Kacey Talk Weeks on Chart 178 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

While a lack of major new releases kept things steady in the upper echelons of the chart, there was some movement and debuts elsewhere. Nick Jonas debuted at Number 491, seeing a 122% increase in his streams following his performance on Saturday Night Live. Pop punk stalwarts the Offspring debuted at Number 484 after releasing a new single, “Let the Bad Times Roll,” from their upcoming album of the same name.

Drakeo the Ruler also saw a big jump, going from Number 457 to Number 278 as he garnered 9.7 million streams this week. Kali Uchis also reached a new peak, Number 76 with 23.6 million streams, as did Madison Beer, who hit Number 168 with 14.2 million streams.