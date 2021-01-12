Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ Is Already Destroying Country Streaming Records

We knew Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album was going to be big. It is literally enormous, 30 tracks long, longer than the likes of Lil Baby’s My Turn and Lil Uzi Vert and Future’s Pluto x Baby Pluto, and just two tracks shorter than Lil Uzi Vert’s sprawling Eternal Atake. When he released “Somebody’s Problem,” “Still Goin Down,” and “Livin’ the Dream” in November, all three hit the RS 100, and the double LP broke country records for Apple Music Pre-Adds week after week.

Still, it was hard to predict the Tennessee native’s second album would arrive with such numbers.

In just three days, Dangerous: The Double Album pulled in over 100 million on-demand audio streams, the most single-week on-demand audio streams for a country album in history, according to Alpha Data. On Apple Music, it broke the record for the biggest single week for a country album in just two days, and on Spotify it broke the all-time first-day stream record, both of which were previously held by Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get.

Now, the question isn’t whether Dangerous will debut at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, but how much more it will grow before it does it. In addition to beating his fellow country star Combs, it’s already outpaced the first-week streams for Harry Styles’ Fine Line and Drake’s Care Package.

Dangerous: The Double Album also spends another week atop the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart, where it already broke Combs’ record for the most pre-adds for a country album in the platform’s history. Notable entries include Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales, Kings of Leon’s When You See Yourself, and Barry Gibb’s Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers’ Songbook, Vol. 1. Pre-adds allows listeners to add the album to their library before release, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for.

