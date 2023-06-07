Morgan Wallen Cleared to Sing After Four Weeks of Vocal Rest

After getting through four out of six weeks of vocal rest mandated by his doctor, Morgan Wallen has been cleared to return to the stage. “The doc cleared me to talk and sing,” the country musician wrote in a recent Instagram Story. “We back.” He had previously announced the postponement of six weeks’ worth of shows in order to recover from a vocal fold trauma diagnosis.

“After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida, and by the third one I felt terrible,” he said in a video on May 9. “So I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Wallen is currently scheduled to resume his cancellation-riddled One Night at a Time tour with two nights at Chicago’s Wrigley Field on June 22 and 23. Before he paused it to receive vocal treatment, the singer had canceled his show in Oxford, Mississippi, moments before he was set to take the stage. His team cited vocal issues for the sudden decision that left most fans disappointed and pushed some others to pursue legal action.

Some of the shows that were postponed — including stops in Atlanta, Houston, and Pittsburgh — have been rescheduled for later this year, with shows as early as August and a few in November. Other dates, however, have been pushed to May and June 2024, nearly a full year away. Those include stops in East Rutherford, Virginia Beach, and Hershey. His shows in Austin and Philadelphia have not yet received new dates.