RS Charts: Morgan Wallen Hangs Tight at Number One On the Artists 500

Country star Morgan Wallen notched his second week at Number One on the Artists 500 chart for the week of January 15th through the 21st.

Still riding high off the release of his second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, Wallen pulled in 183 million song streams for the week. Dangerous also remained at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 154,700 album-equivalent units thanks primarily to 160.4 million. And capping it all off, two album tracks remained in the Top 10 of the Top 100 Songs chart: “Wasted at You,” which landed at Number Four with 12.7 million streams, and “Somebody’s Problem,” which came in at Eight with 11.3 million streams.

While Wallen’s huge week speaks to the incredible success of Dangerous, he also didn’t face much competition in the way of new releases. The rest of the Top 10 of the Artists 500 chart was filled out by the usual suspects, with Taylor Swift landing at Number Two with 108.4 million streams, Drake at Three with 98.9 million, Juice WRLD at Four with 88.1 million and Youngboy Never Broke Again at Five with 83.2 million. Pop Smoke, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Lil Baby and Eminem followed close behind.

Top Artists The week of January 15, 2021 1 Morgan Wallen Song Streams 183M Song Streams 183M Top Song Wasted on You Weeks on Chart 137 Peak Position 1 2 Taylor Swift Song Streams 108.4M Song Streams 108.4M Top Song willow Weeks on Chart 302 Peak Position 1 3 Drake Song Streams 98.9M Song Streams 98.9M Top Song Laugh Now Cry Later Weeks on Chart 309 Peak Position 1 4 Juice Wrld Song Streams 88.1M Song Streams 88.1M Top Song Wishing Well Weeks on Chart 133 Peak Position 1 5 YoungBoy Never Broke Again Song Streams 83.2M Song Streams 83.2M Top Song Kacey Talk Weeks on Chart 171 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere, budding pop star Olivia Rodrigo, dropped from Number Seven to Number 11, picking up 57.5 million streams even as her breakout hit “Driver’s License” notched another week at Number One on the RS100.