 RS Charts: Morgan Wallen Continues to Dominate the Artists 500 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Charts: Morgan Wallen Hangs Tight at Number One On the Artists 500
Home Music Music News

RS Charts: Morgan Wallen Hangs Tight at Number One On the Artists 500

Country superstar racked up over 180 million streams as his second LP, Dangerous, remained the biggest album in the country

By

RS Charts's Most Recent Stories

View All
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 12: Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the Ryman Auditorium on January 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Ryman Auditorium)

Morgan Wallen performs onstage at the Ryman Auditorium on January 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

John Shearer/Getty Images

Country star Morgan Wallen notched his second week at Number One on the Artists 500 chart for the week of January 15th through the 21st.

Still riding high off the release of his second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, Wallen pulled in 183 million song streams for the week. Dangerous also remained at Number One on the Top 200 Albums chart, moving 154,700 album-equivalent units thanks primarily to 160.4 million. And capping it all off, two album tracks remained in the Top 10 of the Top 100 Songs chart: “Wasted at You,” which landed at Number Four with 12.7 million streams, and “Somebody’s Problem,” which came in at Eight with 11.3 million streams.

While Wallen’s huge week speaks to the incredible success of Dangerous, he also didn’t face much competition in the way of new releases. The rest of the Top 10 of the Artists 500 chart was filled out by the usual suspects, with Taylor Swift landing at Number Two with 108.4 million streams, Drake at Three with 98.9 million, Juice WRLD at Four with 88.1 million and Youngboy Never Broke Again at Five with 83.2 million. Pop Smoke, Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Lil Baby and Eminem followed close behind.

Top Artists

The week of January 15, 2021
1

Morgan Wallen

Song Streams 183M
2

Taylor Swift

Song Streams 108.4M
3

Drake

Song Streams 98.9M
4

Juice Wrld

Song Streams 88.1M
5

YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Song Streams 83.2M

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere, budding pop star Olivia Rodrigo, dropped from Number Seven to Number 11, picking up 57.5 million streams even as her breakout hit “Driver’s License” notched another week at Number One on the RS100.

In This Article: Morgan Wallen, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.