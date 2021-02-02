RS Charts: Morgan Wallen Notches Third Week Atop Artists 500 Chart

Morgan Wallen secured his third straight week at Number One on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the week of January 22nd through 28th. This marks the longest run at Number One for a country artist in the chart’s history.

The country star pulled in 161.7 million song streams as his second LP, Dangerous: The Double Album, held fast atop the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The record pulled in 139 million song streams to help it move 127,600 album-equivalent units, while Wallen’s 2018 debut helped bolster his overall numbers with 18.9 million streams to move 15,800 album units.

With the music industry working through a relatively quiet period with few new blockbuster releases, little else changed on the RS500. Taylor Swift landed at Number Two with 106.9 million, Drake at Three with 99.8 million, Juice WRLD at Four with 86.9 million and Youngboy Never Broke Again at Five with 82.1 million.

Top Artists The week of January 22, 2021 1 Morgan Wallen Song Streams 161.7M Song Streams 161.7M Top Song Wasted on You Weeks on Chart 138 Peak Position 1 2 Taylor Swift Song Streams 106.9M Song Streams 106.9M Top Song willow Weeks on Chart 303 Peak Position 1 3 Drake Song Streams 99.8M Song Streams 99.8M Top Song Laugh Now Cry Later Weeks on Chart 310 Peak Position 1 4 Juice Wrld Song Streams 86.9M Song Streams 86.9M Top Song Wishing Well Weeks on Chart 134 Peak Position 1 5 YoungBoy Never Broke Again Song Streams 82.1M Song Streams 82.1M Top Song Kacey Talk Weeks on Chart 172 Peak Position 1

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

With the release of their collaborative album Los Dioses, which arried at Number 15 on the RS200, Latin superstars Ozuna and Anuel AA both reached new peaks on the Artists 500: Ozuna reached Number 47 with 28.9 million streams, while Anuel AA hit Number 61 with 24.9 million streams. And after their Verzuz battle, both Ashanti and Keyshia Cole reach new heights, with Cole hitting Number 242, and Ashanti making her Artists 500 debut at Number 323.