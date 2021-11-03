 Morgan Wallen Tour Booked by WME Agent Despite Being Nixed From Roster - Rolling Stone
Morgan Wallen 2022 Tour Booked by WME Agent Despite Being Nixed From Roster

Agent Austin Neal is reportedly booking Wallen “as a friend” rather than as a client of agency

Katie Darby/Invision/AP

Morgan Wallen is tentatively headed back on the road for a tour in 2022. An agent from WME, who had dropped the singer from its roster after he was caught on video uttering the n-word earlier this year, is booking his tour, Billboard reports.

The Live Nation-promoted tour, which has not been finalized, plus six shows scheduled for this year, are reportedly being booked by Austin Neal. According to Billboard sources, Neal is booking Wallen “as a friend” rather than Wallen being a client of WME. Neal is the son of Wallen’s former agent Kevin Neal, who also represents Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line, among others acts for WME.

Reps for Wallen did not return Rolling Stone‘s requests for comment and WME declined to comment. In September, a source confirmed to Rolling Stone that the company was still not representing Wallen.

Wallen has continued to be the subject of controversy following the leaked video. He later claimed he would donate $500,000 to organizations including the Black Music Action Coalition in contrition for the act, but a Rolling Stone investigation found it unclear if Wallen actually donated the entire amount promised. Despite this, some country radio stations appear to continue to support the musician, adding “Sand in My Boots” to their rotations.

Last week, the singer was nominated for two American Music Awards, which are determined by charting and fan votes. However, the producers said “his conduct does not align with our core values” and that he will not be “performing, presenting, accepting” during the awards ceremony. In October, Wallen made a surprise return to the stage when he performed “Sand in My Boots” with Eric Church at Church’s show in Philadelphia.

